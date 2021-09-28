PVF unlikely to retain Iranian coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is not likely to keep the Iranian coach Rahman Mohammadirad anymore and is expected to rope in another foreign coach in future.

‘The News’ learnt reliably that the PVF was satisfied with the way he prepared the team for the recently-concluded Asian Championship in Japan but his tactics and his handling of the team during the continental event were not satisfactory.

Sources said that the Iranian was too emotional and his tactics did not benefit the team which was in a good position to finish in the top four. Pakistan finished seventh in the 16-team event which eventually was won by Iran.

Pakistan lost to Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the first game of the quarter-finals. The coach did not handle the team rightly in that key match which Pakistan could have won easily.

Mohammadirad had been hired as a coach for three months initially. It was learnt that it was the first time that the Iranian was coaching a national team. Sources said that the PVF was considering replacing him with another foreign coach. However, sources, said, it would depend on the government support.

The Iranian had been hired for 5000 US dollars per month. Sources said that the PVF was expected to sign a long-term deal with a European coach. However, it has been learnt that the PVF is already in debt and without big support from the government it would not be possible for it to hire any expensive coach.

The PVF’s initial plan was to keep the Iranian until the South Asian Games which Pakistan is supposed to host in early 2023. But as per the contract, the Iranian was to serve a three-month probation period.

It has also been learnt that the PVF is going to hold the National Championship in December which will be followed by the inaugural National Volleyball League which the federation is likely to hold in February and March next year. Sponsors have advised the PVF to hold its national event after the T20 World Cup which begins in the UAE next month.