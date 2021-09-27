Lakki govt school building’s repair sought

LAKKI MARWAT: The local people have asked the district education office to urgently repair the building of a state-run school in Lakki city which was very old and in dilapidated condition.

Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Amir, Abdul Hameed Jam, said a Hindu temple was reportedly constructed in the year 1901. He said the building became deserted after the partition and the Auqaf Department took its passion later.

He said the building lying unused was utilised in 1961 by turning it into a government primary school. The Auqaf Department rented out the structure to the Education Department for the purpose.

The JI leader said presently a total of 445 students were enrolled in the school while there were nine teachers there.

He said the school building was in a poor state where there was no proper arrangement for drinking water and solar systems during power outages.

“Besides, the school has a shortage of furniture and the students are receiving education by sitting on the mats,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party provincial leader Dr Sarfraz Khan said he had twice visited the school in question where he donated money for getting the building whitewashed and solving the drinking water problem.

He said he had contacted the then district education officer to have the issues resolved, complaining that the government was not paying attention to the school.

Sajjad Ali, a social activist, said the building had a historical value and distinct status which needed repair and renovation on an urgent basis.