Chitral polo ground repair work lingers on

CHITRAL: The polo ground in the Chitral city, which was established during the reign of the Mehtar of the princely state, is in a shambles as it has been under repair for the last one year.

The ground, which would be jam-packed with spectators to witness polo matches, now wears a deserted look.

The raised structure on which the guests of the ruler of the former princely state would sit and watch the polo matches was also razed to the ground.

Taking advantage of this situation, local people allegedly encroached on the land of the stadium.

The local people and elders complained that the old trees at the polo ground had been felled. They said

the place reserved for the women spectators was also damaged, adding that the ruler of the princely used to take care of it.

During the repair, the falling stones damaged the dressing rooms for the players and a mosque adjacent to the stadium.

The scion of the former ruling family, Fateh-ul-Mulk Nasir, has moved a civil court to take action against the encroachers. He has prayed the court to order action against the influential persons, who have encroached on the land of the polo ground.