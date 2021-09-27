Two women killed in Nowshera accident

NOWSHERA: Two women were killed while four people, including a 10-year-old child, sustained injuries when a car rammed into a rickshaw in Risalpur on the Mardan-Nowshera Road.

Zahir Khan, the injured rickshaw driver, told the police that he was taking the passengers to Hakimabad locality in Nowshera district from Mardan when the car hit his three-wheeler.

He said that two women died on the spot while another two women, a minor boy and he were injured in the accident. The driver said the car was travelling at a high speed.

The deceased women were identified as the wives of Amanullah and Mohammad Islam. The injured included Raheela and Nadia, the daughters of Amanullah, and Mohammad Sufian. The driver of the car sped away and escaped from the spot.