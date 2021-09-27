Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Rainfall was recorded in Kaloi, Mithi, Chacharo and Dhulli. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 26.4°C.