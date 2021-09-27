Twin cities log 5 more deaths, 140 new cases

Islamabad:A total of 140 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region in the last two-and-a-half months.

The virus, however, has claimed another five lives from this region of the country, all from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,083. The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 140,353 on Sunday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus has claimed five lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 915 while no death due to COVID-19 was reported from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 1,168 patients have already lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 108 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking the tally to 105,021 of which 101,813 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has reduced to 2,293 on Sunday after the recovery of 322 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 32 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,332 of which 33,419 patients have achieved a cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 75 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Sunday while some 670 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were in home isolation.