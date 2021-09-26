Violence-free environment for women stressed

LAHORE : The issue of violence against women needs to be addressed, said HomeNet Pakistan (HNP) Executive Director Um-e-Laila Azhar in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Women must be protected by the state and be provided an environment free from any kind of harassment so that women could play their role for prosperity of their families and welfare of their country, she said and added nation building is impossible without proper participation of women in politics, business, etc. “Women cannot play their effective role if there is harassment. The society that progressed was free from violence. Violence could be physical, sexual, economic and mental in nature. Thus, ratification of C.190 is crucial in order to eliminate violence and harassment from every society. HomeNet Pakistan (HNP) aims to work towards sustainable development, achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls and promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. HNP helped many girls and has given them a sense of awareness to know their rights. HNP empowered them, now they can stand against any kind of repression and harassment. The needy girls attended numerous trainings to empower herself socially and economically. Among these training were financial literacy, leadership, ecommerce, three-day capacity building, group formation, business development, digital literacy and training of trainers. With the help of these training, they gained bargaining skills, communication skills, etc,” the executive director said.

They became entrepreneurs. Zubaida Ayub, Naseem Pervaiz, Kousar and Perveen know how to market their products and how to stand with courage in male dominating society.