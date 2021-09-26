Eight more die from corona in City

LAHORE: With the special efforts of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. It is imperative that all people over the age of 15 years be vaccinated immediately.

In the last 24 hours, eight deaths from corona were reported in Lahore whereas 21 deaths reported across Punjab. There are currently a total of 636 vaccination centres in operation in the province. The vaccination campaign is going at all the vaccination centers across the province. In the last 24 hours, a total of 282,020 people across Punjab were vaccinated against coronavirus. As many as 35,068 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital.

During the last 24 hours, 944 new cases of corona were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 427,584. As many as 395,160 patients have fully recovered in the whole province. During the last 24 hours, 13,962 tests are conducted. During the last 24 hours, 470 cases were reported in Lahore, 68 in Rawalpindi, 57 in Sargodha, 49 in Multan, 42 in Faislalabad, 33 in Layyah, 30 in Mianwali, 22 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 each in Rahimyar Khan and Sialkot, 14 in Rajanpur, 11 each in Sheikhupura and Okara, 10 in Gujrat, 9 in Sahiwal.