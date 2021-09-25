Court adjourns hearing against Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has adjourned Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till October 05, without hearing the case on Friday. Reports said PPP MNA’s Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested in a Rs1.23 billion corruption reference, and was brought before the NAB Court Sukkur on Friday, but the court adjourned the case till October 05 without hearing it. While talking to media persons after attending the court, Khursheed Shah said Imran Khan’s foreign policy has completely failed due to his immature attitude, and it was the reason, the NZ cricket team had returned without playing any cricket. The PPP MNA said the PTI government has terminated hundreds of workers from their jobs, while the law and order situation in the country seemed vulnerable too. He said the implementation of electronic voting machines was not possible. He said Imran Khan should have called a meeting with the opposition in the interest of the country and taken it on board regarding the national issues.