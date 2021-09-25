Malik urges govt to go to UN and Interpol against India, Ehsanullah Ehsan

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms Senator Rehman Malik on Friday urged the government to go to the United Nations and Interpol against India and Ehsanullah Ehsan.

“The government should immediately take up the issue with the United Nations and Interpol that India and Ehsanullah Ehsan want to sabotage peace through terrorists and use them against Pakistan. I also demand that in order to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan, the government should put pressure on Turkey through the United Nations and Interpol,” he said while talking with The News.

He said Ehsanullah Ehsan has re-released a video in which he confesses that he had issued the alert. “Now that he has confessed to the crime and the government has evidence of India’s involvement, why doesn’t the government go to the United Nations and Interpol against India and Ehsanullah Ehsan?” he questioned.

He said the cricket should be considered as a game and everything should not be taken by the government on nerves. He said everyone was shocked by the cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan but such matters should be looked at wisely instead of emotionally, so as to minimise the damage. “Instead of blaming others, we need to fix the flaws in our security system,” he said.

He said there was no doubt that India has been hatching various conspiracies against Pakistan from day one and does not miss any opportunity to harm Pakistan but the question arises what is our counter strategy against the Indian hybrid wars against Pakistan.

Rehman Malik said the alert for the attack on New Zealand team was issued by terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan against whom Pakistan had registered two FIRs and he was now sitting in Turkey and conspiring against Pakistan.

He said Ehsanullah Ehsan has many masters who are using him against Pakistan. He asked the government to explain why the alert issued by the terrorist was not verified and why it was not kept secret. He also said in the past, many wireless sets had been stolen from the police which are being used by the terrorists and criminal elements and they listen to the police’s conversations. He said separate elite force should be formed for the security of foreign teams visiting Pakistan.

The former interior minister said he had long ago revealed that our information technology system is insecure and India hacks more than 3,000 websites in Pakistan everyday as it had hacked our Election Commission’s website and stole important national data. “We have not yet built a strong firewall. The PTA should build a strong firewall on an emergency basis and ensure cyber security,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said so far the present government has not been able to come up with any policy that is noteworthy and commendable. “It is unfortunate to predict that the value of dollar will go up to 180 and then to 200 rupees,” he said. He said during the tenure of the PPP government when the value of rupee fell, the former president Asif Ali Zardari gave him the task of controlling it and after the efforts, the value of rupee was controlled within 48 hours.

He said everyone knows that a mafia is involved in devaluing the rupee, including the SBP officials, and if the government wanted, it could prevent the rupee from depreciating further.In response to another question, Rehman Malik said most of our laws are weak and even if there is a law, it lacks implementation.

He said there are currently thousands of terrorists hiding in Afghanistan among whom are the elements of TTP, ISIS and Jihadis who returned from Syria and they will be used against Pakistan and China.He also said the difficulties of PPP have not abated as our leadership is still facing cases and victimisation.