Imran’s free media claim questions his ‘mental health’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims of enabling free media in Pakistan raises serious questions over his mental health.

Responding to prime minister’s statement that there were no curbs or censorship on the media in the country and his government had given media total freedom, Marriyum said it was beyond comprehension which government and media was Imran talking about.

"Imran has either totally lost his mind or he takes the people of Pakistan for fools. Every single word of Imran's speech today was a textbook definition of fake news. If there was a ban on fake news, his speech could not have been aired," she added.

She said the state of media under PM Imran's rule is that his government cooks up fake cases against journalists to pressure them into propagating fake news about his so-called non-existent performance. When the media exposes his theft in public sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, LNG and petrol, he dismisses it as fake news.

Premier Imran was so deep into the fake news business that he invited international journalists to his office to plant fake news against Shehbaz Sharif. He even planted fake news against transparent public welfare projects completed by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, she said.