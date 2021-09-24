Rashdi family of Larkana joins PPP

KARACHI: The noted Rashdi family of Larkana Thursday announced joining the PPP after parting ways with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Those who joined the party included Akbar Rashdi, Haji Muhammad Mustafa Rashdi and former MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi. The announcement of joining the party was made when MPA and president of women’s wing of PPP, Faryal Talpur, met with Akbar Rashdi, Haji Muhammad Mustafa Rashdi and Mehtab Akbar Rashdi.

The meeting took place at Rashdi House, Karachi. Sindh’s former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Aijaz Jakhrani, Saeed Ghani, Khursheed Junejo, Nida Khuhro, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others were also present during the meeting.