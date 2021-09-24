NUML board of governors meeting held

Islamabad :The 18th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held here on Thursday at NUML, Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan HI(M), the Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army as the nominee of COAS, while representatives of a number of ministries attended the epic meeting.

NUML rector highlighted the academic, research, community/social welfare and infrastructure improvement of the university in the last one year. In line with NUML’s Vision, Mission and Values, comprehensive achievements and progress were shared. The house deliberated on a range of policy matters to ensure quality education, effective and relevant research, employees’ benefits and routine functioning of the university.

Outreach activities and international collaborations to enhance academic and research capabilities were much appreciated by the house. The board members lauded the rapid growth of the university across the country including AJK and GB. Progressive and futuristic policy decisions regarding academic discourse, human resources, budget, future expansion and employees’ welfare were taken during the meeting.