Crackdown on eight illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi : The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has cracked down on eight illegal housing societies and sealed their site offices, says a press release.

The Authority’s operations against the illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions are in full swing. The MP&TE Directorate staff assisted by the police conducted the crackdown. The police stations concerned also registered FIRs against the owners of these illegal housing societies.

The RDA spokesman said Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza had advised the general public against making investments in any illegal/una­ut­horized housing schem­e and visit the RDA website www.r­da.­gop.pk before going ahead with their plans.