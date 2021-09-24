Punjab Youth Helpline launched

LAHORE: Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s first Youth Helpline was launched at Punjab Stadium here on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Country Representative UN Population Fund Dr Bakhtior Kadirov were the guests of honour at the launching ceremony.

Director Youth Khubaib Kayani, Additional Secretary Sports Maria Tariq, Deputy Secretary Admin M Ashraf, Youth Coordinator M Arsalan, Shoaib Ahmed Shahzad, Ms Sabrina Khan, Ms Saliha Ramay and Ms Dilshad Pari were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media, Fuad Hashim Rabbani said the helpline was established to provide effective guidelines to youth for the redressal of their multiple issues. “Through this helpline the talented youth of the province will be provided counseling service regarding health, education, sports and career selection issues”.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking important measures for the welfare of youth. “Now our talented youth could be able to choose their career quite comfortably through Punjab Youth Helpline”.

He said: “Our doors are open for all talented youth of the province and young people of 15 to 29 years age from different districts of Punjab can avail these counseling services through a telephone call at Toll Free Number 0800-88812”.