Siraj backs protest against ‘irregularities’ in PMC exams

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has announced complete support for the demands of the students protesting against “the irregularities in examinations and tests” conducted under Pakistan Medical Commission.

The students from across the country have taken to the streets against the National Licensing Exam and the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test but the government is not paying heed to the issue, the JI chief said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday. He declared the PMC an unconstitutional body and said the medical community had rejected it. He said the government must listen to the voices of the professionals and students. He also demanded an impartial inquiry into the issues of paper leaking and other irregularities.

Declaring the government’s move to establish PMC as anti-education and anti-health, he alleged the government was bent upon destroying the future of entire generation. He said the corona pandemic had already destroyed the education sector but the government policies were even more dangerous than corona. He said the JI stood with the community and raised the issue at every forum.

Meanwhile, the JI leadership announced holding protest demonstrations in all major cities on Friday (today) against inflation and unemployment. Sirajul Haq will address an anti-inflation rally in Gujranwala while the protest demonstrations in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities would be addressed by other JI central and local leadership.