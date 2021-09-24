Inam, Zaman leave for Romania World Series

KARACHI: Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Inam and Zaman Anwar got Romania visas on Thursday and the duo were scheduled to leave for Romania in the wee hours of Friday (today) to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series scheduled to be held in Constanta on September 25 and 26.

“Yes, we have got visas and are about to leave for Romania,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

“I have won back-to-back golds in World Series in Italy and Greece and will inshaAllah complete a hat-trick in Romania,” said Inam, who will feature in the 90kg competitions.

Zaman, who won bronze in Greece, will take part in the +90kg competitions.

Meanwhile, sources said that Inam and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Haider Ali had been invited by the Army chief and both were given Rs2 million each.

Sources said that after Romania’s World Series, Punjab government would also arrange a reception for Inam during which he would be rewarded for his glorious show in the global events.

The World Series in Constanta is the fourth and final event of the four-stop World Series which began from France in July. Inam had missed the France event due to visa issues.

In Italy and Greece, Inam beat all major wrestlers from around the world. It should not be a problem for the Gujranwala grappler to complete a hat-trick of golds.

The wrestlers will leave Faisalabad at 4am on Friday (today) for Dubai. And from there they will depart for Romania and will reach there by Friday evening. The weigh-in and draws will be held just before the start of the event on Saturday.