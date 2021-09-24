Downpour of few minutes was enough to disrupt life in Karachi, says Haleem

Expressing concern over the post-rain situation in Karachi on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said a downpour of a few minutes was enough to disrupt the routine life in the metropolis.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator should confess his inability to handle the situation and seek assistance from the federal government.

The PTI leader said the provincial government had to clear over 500 drain channels of the city but they failed to do it. He added that in the meantime, the federal government had accomplished its task to provide relief to the people and cleared three major drains of the metropolis.

Calling Murtaza Wahab a rejected administrator, Sheikh said the KMC administrator perhaps required funds by the Bahria Town to visit the rain-affected areas of the city and initiate relief measures.

In a separate statement, the PTI leader condemned an incident of gang rape of a minor child in Bhan Saeedabad village, the constituency of the Sindh chief minister. The child was molested three days ago but instead of bringing the culprits to justice, the police were trying to save them as they were reportedly being supported by the CM House, Sheikh alleged as he appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the horrific incident.