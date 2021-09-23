Pilot martyred as PAF aircraft crashes

NOWSHERA: The pilot embraced martyrdom as aircraft crashed in the fields near here on Wednesday.

"A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission," said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). "A pilot was martyred during the incident as he could not eject from the plane timely," he added.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal said that a trainer aircraft was on a routine training mission when it developed a fault and crashed in the fields inGandheri village. He said that pilot took the plane to a deserted place near the Gandheri village after it developed a fault to save the people from deaths and destruction on the ground.

He said that the Aviation Cadet embraced martyrdom in the tragic air crash. Soon after the incident, personnel of Pakistan Air Force Academy, Risalpur, district police and Pak Army and security agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.