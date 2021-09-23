Minister reviews Dubai business moot preparations

LAHORE: The fourth meeting of the Steering Committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal was held at the Civil Secretariat to review the departmental arrangements for the Dubai Expo. The meeting also reviewed the holding of International Business Conference in Dubai, sending an advance team, financial matters related to the Dubai Expo and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that departments should prepare high quality documentaries to make Dubai Expo 2020 fruitful. The Dubai Expo will highlight Punjab’s investment potential globally. He said that holding of International Business Conference by the provincial government in Dubai in November would bring new investment to Punjab.

CM Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest at the conference and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the business community will be fully represented in the moot, he added. The minister said that investors would be made aware of the steps taken to expedite the process of industrialisation in Punjab through Dubai Expo. He directed that the provincial departments participating in Dubai Expo would complete their arrangements soon.