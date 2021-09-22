24th Convocation of Mehran University held

SUKKUR: The 24th Convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, was held on Tuesday.Addressing on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards and Pro-Chancellor of Sindh Public Universities, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, said technology was playing a vital role in economic development.

He said the entire world was passing through financial and social issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the Sindh government did not reduce the education budget. Later, the passing-out graduates were awarded degrees.