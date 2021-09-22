Land disputes claim four lives in Larkana and Shikarpur

SUKKUR: Land dispute claimed lives of four people including a man and his son, in two different incidents in Larkana and Shikarpur. Unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at two motorcyclists, including Khan Muhammad and his son identified as Tajul Lolai, killing them both on the spot at Ratedero Link Road in Larkana. While three others, including Meer Muhammad, Jaffar Lolai and a woman Sabhai were injured. Sabhai later died at the hospital. The police described the incident a result of ongoing clash between two groups of the Lolai clan over possession of land.
In another incident of similar nature, some unidentified assailants fired at two motorcyclists on Pir Musafir Road near Dakaan in Shikarpur, in which Sono Khan Jakhrani was killed and Murad Jakhrani was injured. The police said the injured victim said killers were members of their community with whom they have a dispute.
SUKKUR: Two incidents of robbery were reported in Khairpur on Tuesday.The house of Hazoor Bakhsh Chang, a retired...
SUKKUR: The 24th Convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, was held on...
UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and...
ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise...
LONDON: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday sought an explanation from the government after the British cricket...