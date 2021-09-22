PPP seeks govt explanation on England cricket team’s tour cancellation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday sought an explanation from the government after the British cricket team refused to visit Pakistan following tour cancellation by the New Zealand team.

“The refusal of the England cricket team to come to Pakistan after New Zealand is a big question mark on the present government,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while seeking explanation from the government.

Bukhari said the refusal of the England cricket team was a diplomatic failure of the government, especially of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said if the prime minister praised Osama bin Laden as a martyr and the Taliban, it would have a negative impact on Pakistan. He demanded that the reasons for the refusal of cricket teams to come to Pakistan be brought to light. “If there is no security threat, then why the cricket teams have refused to come to Pakistan,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri said the decision of the England cricket team to not visit Pakistan was a big loss and shocking for the country.