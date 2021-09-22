NAB investigating Sindh PA speaker for corruption: SHC grants bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation over allegations of embezzlement of funds in the project of MPA hostel in Karachi.

Agha Siraj Durrani had approached the court for pre-arrest bail in connection with the NAB’s investigation. The NAB regional board had recommended to convert the inquiry into an investigation against Siraj Durrani and others on allegations of embezzling funds in the project of the MPA hostel in Karachi. The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was willing to cooperate with the NAB investigation but he apprehended arrest in the case. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, granted interim pre-arrest bail to the petitioner in sum of Rs1 million and issued notice to the NAB for their comments on October 14.

The NAB has already filed a reference against the Agha Siraj Durrani and other family members, including his brother Agha Massiuhddin Durrani, for accumulating assets worth Rsl.6 billion beyond his known source of income through Benamidars, which is pending before the accountability court.