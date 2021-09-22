‘Around 5m Chinese to be working in Pakistan by 2025’

KARACHI: There would be around five million Chinese nationals working in Pakistan by 2025 whose health needs can only be met by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes and biotechnological firms under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC), a senior Pakistani public health expert said on Tuesday.

“In order to meet the health needs of millions of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States, we need to have specialised health facilities, based on both modern and traditional treatment systems.