‘Around 5m Chinese to be working in Pakistan by 2025’

KARACHI: There would be around five million Chinese nationals working in Pakistan by 2025 whose health needs can only be met by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes and biotechnological firms under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC), a senior Pakistani public health expert said on Tuesday.
“In order to meet the health needs of millions of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States, we need to have specialised health facilities, based on both modern and traditional treatment systems.
KABUL: The Taliban have sacked the head of Afghanistan’s cricket board, replacing him with a member of the Haqqani...
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, declared that US efforts at hegemony have "failed miserably" in...
SRINAGAR: An Indian Army helicopter, with two people on board, Tuesday crashed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President Xi Jinping says military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic...
UNITED NATIONS: President Joe Biden told the world Tuesday the United States is not seeking a new Cold War with China...
ISLAMABAD: In order to clear a deadlock persisting on the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary, the legal...