Country not being run as per Constitution: Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has said the country is not being governed as per the Constitution, while the Parliament has lost its honour.

He said this while addressing the party’s organisational meeting of Multan Division here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Owais Leghari, Azma Bukhari, Zeeshan Rafiq and Abdul Rehman.

At the beginning of the meeting, Secretary General Punjab Owais Leghari gave a briefing on organisational matters of Multan. Nawaz Sharif said that in Pakistan it was very easy to throw out an elected parliamentarian and irony of this fact was this that three-time elected prime minister was sent home while in past an elected prime minister was hanged till death. “Where do we stand as a nation today? Someone asked Imran Khan why flour, sugar, medicines have become expensive. People are crying and the rulers are sleeping,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that during his tenure none of the motorways were built by getting loans from the IMF. He said the world will not trust on Pakistan due to the incompetence governance of this regime. He questioned that can the rulers give an account of their forefathers?

He announced that PMLN will continue its struggle for supremacy of constitution and democracy under the banner of PDM. Nawaz said if the country got transparent elections, the nation would not have to suffer in the form of PTI. “We delivered and lawsuits are also made against us. In my time, every gift received was registered and submitted but when someone asked these rulers about gifts, they term it as a conspiracy against the dignity of the country,” Nawaz maintained.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the meeting, said, “We should not fall prey to contradictions of narrative nor pay attention to it. The next election is ours, so we have to fight the election with strength and unity. If we did not keep our narrative, there would be no difference between us and other parties,” she said.

Addressing the party meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N’s recent victory in Cantonment board elections while the party and its leaders were facing oppression and tyranny on all sides, showed public confidence in the party, which was a great success. She said PML-N’s enemies and the government were very well aware of the strength of PML-N, so even today they have to rig elections to defeat us. She claimed that PML-N was the future of Pakistan as no other party has a leader like Nawaz Sharif as well as a vote bank like us. “Leaders of other parties demand sacrifices from the workers. Our leader has sacrificed himself,” she claimed.

Maryam Nawaz warned that it will not be possible to steal votes again. She said the party has a single narrative which is giving respect to vote all over the country. She said today every institution was fighting for its survival, today the report of Kurram Agency was a slap in the face of PTI government and this was why they were attacking the Election Commission. “If we show a little weakness, they will attack us, so we have to be strong, the next election is ours, so we have to fight the election with strength and unity and should follow our narrative,” she said adding PMLN’s narrative was its identity.

Addressing the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that PMLN was trying to complete its organisation as soon as possible. He said after reorganisation, PMLN will become an organised political force. He said PML-N was a big party and we have proved this in every election, our leader was the most beloved leader of the nation, let us use our power properly. “Mian Nawaz Sharif put Pakistan on the path of development by giving a growth rate of 5.8 percent but this journey of development was stopped in 2017,” he stated and added that the budget of the Prime Minister’s House has gone up but the nation was being taught austerity.

Addressing the meeting, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz said that the incompetent government had registered a case against every party leader and worker but during its three year’s tenure Imran Khan and his spoons failed to prove any allegation against Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif. He said, “In the coming elections, we have to guard our votes so that there was no room for rigging. Other party leaders also spoke on the occasion.