Protection of lives, property of citizens top priority: DIG

Islamabad: DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar has directed the concerned police officials to protect lives and property of citizens and that failure in this regard will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He was chairing a meeting to review crime situation here on Tuesday. According to the police, he asked the officials to apprehend the accused involved in property crime and the looted goods be recovered. According to details, an important meeting on crime was held under the chairmanship of DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar in which SSP Operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SSP (CTD) Malik Zafar Jamil and SPs of all the four zones, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations also participated.

During the meeting, they reviewed the crime situation in the district and all the officers were questioned individually about their performance. During the meeting, DIG Operations issued strict instructions to all the officers and said that in accordance with the vision of IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, protection of life and property of the citizens should be ensured under all circumstances. The cases under investigation should be sorted out as soon as possible, the accused should be arrested and the looted goods should be recovered, he added. He said suspicious elements should be closely monitored while patrolling on the roads. He directed that all the officers should meet the complainants and keep them informed about the progress of their cases so that the confidence of the citizens in police could be restored. He further said that SDPOs should immediately complete the investigation of murder and attempt-to-murder cases under their supervision and all officers should perform their duties in good faith.