Kashmir issue highlighted at every forum, Pervaiz tells AJK president

LAHORE: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly chamber.

The parliamentary delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir included Deputy Speaker Riaz Gujjar, MLAs Dewan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and Hafiz Hamid Raza. Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch congratulated Ch Pervaiz Elahi on making the new building of the assembly functional and paid homage to him for adorning the house with Quranic verses and Hadiths regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH). Mutual interest, especially parliamentary matters, were discussed during the meeting. Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan is striving for a just solution to the Kashmir issue and was effectively highlighting the issue at every forum. He said Kashmiri brothers are not alone in their struggle for independence but every child of Pakistan stood by them. President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Ch said India has defeated all atrocities of human history to crush the Kashmiris’ independence movement. “Issues such as health, education and terrorism can only be overcome through collective efforts," he said.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Kashmiris could not be deprived of their right to freedom through oppression and tyranny. He hoped that the present government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be instrumental in resolving the Kashmir issue and bringing development and prosperity to Azad Kashmir.

Peace, harmony: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has urged the religious leaders to promote peace and harmony in society. The minister attended a cake-cutting and prayer ceremony held at a local hotel in connection with World Peace Day here on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan could become an example of love, sacrifice and judicious distribution of resources if its religious leaders promote the message of peace and harmony. Religious scholars have a great responsibility to help change destiny of the nation while the role of scholars in reducing societal hatred cannot be overlooked, he said. He said culture of societal acceptability should be encouraged to promote a peaceful society. Other speakers at the ceremony acknowledged the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and pledged to promote religious harmony and peace in the country.