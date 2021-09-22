NAB’s press release against Nawaz more of an ‘extension plea’: Marriyum

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said NAB’s recent press release against Nawaz Sharif was a desperate plea by its chairman for an extension.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Marriyum said this press release was an extension plea because 80 percent of it was focused against Nawaz Sharif which was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political agenda.

She pointed out that despite the 35-year long political career, service as the chief minister and thrice as an elected prime minister, not a single penny of public money’s corruption was proven against Nawaz.

Nawaz and Shehbaz made the country a nuclear power, installed 14000 megawatts electricity, brought CPEC, built motorways, mass transit projects of Metros, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and still this vengeful government could not even accuse him of a penny worth of corruption in public money. Meanwhile, the PTI government did nothing but robbed people’s vote, sugar, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, wheat, LNG, and petrol. They drove millions of persons below the poverty line and unemployed millions all while crushing them under skyrocketing inflation and taxes, she added.

The press release stated Nawaz Sharif’s assets were being used as recovery under that tainted decision of the NAB court that was taken by blackmailing judges with videos, the decision which was a product of bribing of judges in Serena Hotel.She said the case over which the press release was issued is still sub judice.

“This press release is not a document released by an institution but by an instrument of political victimisation by Imran Khan, who had been running the most vicious political victimisation campaign in the country’s history. This press release is an expression of desperation and frustration of the NAB-Niazi alliance that had obliterated all legalities and due process but still got nothing except shut up calls from courts,” she further said.

She said the NAB statement boasts of recovering Rs538 billion of public money but gives zero details. She demanded that every single detail of where was the money recovered and the amount spent in recovering that money must be made public. She said the people of Pakistan have a right to know that how much money was made by Imran’s touts, front men and agents in all this fiasco. The former information minister questioned, “Why doesn’t NAB act so rigorously and aggressively over the Rs450 billion theft of public flour. Why does the NAB chairman turn a blind eye to over Rs800 billion theft in sugar? Why doesn’t he questions how millions of rupees were spent on Imran’s Zaman Park residence and the illegally regularisation of the Bani Gala palace? Why is he blindfolded over Rs400 billion theft in LNG, the helicopter case and the foreign funding case? Why is the NAB chairman mum over how virtually every transfer, posting, registration of an FIR, transfer of property, cabinet ministries, admission in schools and hospitals had become a function of bribery”.

She lashed out over the Broadsheet case saying Imran made NAB his agent, front man and tout in which the nation paid Rs 250 million, Rs9 billion and was still in debt of Rs300 million legal fee. She demanded that every nitty gritty of this case be made public and a press release be issued. She said this ‘circus’ will not be allowed anymore to continue. The people of Pakistan won’t be fooled by diversions, she concluded.