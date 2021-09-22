Mardan BISE results: Girl gets 1100 marks to set rare record

MARDAN: A girl student of a private school clinched the top position and managed to obtain 1100 marks out of 1100 as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan on Tuesday declared the results of the grade 10 and 12 examinations.

The BISE Mardan held a ceremony to give away awards to the position-holder students. Commendation certificates and cash prizes were distributed among them. The girl student Qandeel, who topped the BISE Mardan, is an orphan child. Her mother is serving as a teacher at a government school.

She said her father died from cancer so she wanted to become a doctor to treat the patients suffering from the lift-threatening disease. Sharjeel Ahmad, Farhan Naseem and Mohammad Bilal Haider shared second position by bagging 1098 marks out of 1100. Meanwhile, the BISE Bannu also announced results of the matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Muzdalfa Bibi and Ali Mohammad Khan secured the top position in the board by getting 1094 marks out of 1100. Hafsa Gul got 1080 marks and secured the top position in the intermediate.