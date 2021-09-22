Sindh’s Zaman moves into All Pakistan U17 National Squash second round

KARACHI: Sindh’s M Zaman moved into the second round of All Pakistan under-17 National Squash Championship at Peshawar on Tuesday.

In the first round, Zaman beat Talha Bin Zubair from Punjab 6-11, 14-12, 7-11, 11-4, 13-11 in 35 minutes. Yaseen Khattak from KP thrashed Zuraiz Naeem from Punjab 11-2 11-4 11-0 in 16 minutes and M Azlan Khawar from Punjab smashed Kumail Tariq from Punjab 11-5 11-4 11-4 in 22 minutes.

Sindh’s Anas Dilshad defeated Shiraz Akbar from KP 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 35 minutes and M Azaan Khalil from KP beat M Shoaib from KP 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-7 in 36 minutes.

Punjab’s Moeen-ud-Din thrashed Majid Ahmed Khan from KP 11-5, 11-0, 11-4 in 15 minutes and Hassan Zahid from KP smashed Yashwa Yousaf from Punjab 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in 14 minutes. Punjab’s Zain Anwar overpowered Omer Arshad from Punjab 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 13-15, 11-6 in 40 minutes.