Rupee marginally higher

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly against the dollar on Tuesday due to reduced demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 168.52 to the dollar in the interbank market, 0.12 percent stronger than Monday’s close of 168.72. In the open market, the rupee closed at 168.90. It settled at 169.60 in the previous session.
Dealers said the domestic currency managed to post mild gains because of the lackluster importer dollar demand, while the tightening of the monetary policy also helped soothe nerves about further depreciation of the exchange rate.
“We are monitoring whether the rupee maintains its recovery following the interest rates’ hike by the central bank. By and large, we expect the rupee to stay stable in coming days,” said a foreign exchange dealer.
The State Bank of Pakistan raised the policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent in a bid to contain inflationary pressures and a high current account deficit.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has amended the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 to...
KARACHI: One of the leading commercial banks paid Rs561,211, being the difference of the profit from the agreed rate...
KARACHI: The federal government is resolved to work with K-Electric to address the power challenges in Karachi...
KARACHI: Tax practitioners on Tuesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue for enabling taxpayers to file returns...
LAHORE: The economy is growing amid increasing inflation, depreciating rupee, ballooning current account deficit and...
KARACHI: The government should take steps to expedite its planned trade with Afghanistan to be conducted in local...