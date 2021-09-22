Alexei Navalny says fight for Russia’s ‘long marathon’

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. In a message from prison, President Vladimir Putin’s top critic praised his supporters’ tactical voting in an effort to weaken the ruling party but said those results had been stolen.
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta has put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for incitement, her lawyer said Tuesday, the...
STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006...
Stralsund, Germany: In 1990, local politician Wolfhard Molkentin was desperately looking for someone from his CDU...
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain: A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano continued to destroy...
PARIS: Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2...
PARIS: The jury behind France’s top literary prize, the Goncourt, was accused of two ethical breaches on Tuesday...