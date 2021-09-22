 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Alexei Navalny says fight for Russia’s ‘long marathon’

World

AFP
September 22, 2021
MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. In a message from prison, President Vladimir Putin’s top critic praised his supporters’ tactical voting in an effort to weaken the ruling party but said those results had been stolen.

