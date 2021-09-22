 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
World

Our Correspondent  
September 22, 2021
Pope jokes!

Rome: Pope Francis joked that "some people wanted me dead" and cardinals were already preparing to replace him after his colon surgery this summer, according to a media report Tuesday. The 84-year-old pontiff made the comments during a meeting with fellow Jesuits in Bratislava on September 12, according to Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

