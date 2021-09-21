Bail plea of journalist’s alleged murderer rejected

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench, Sukkur, on Monday rejected the bail application of an accused in the murder of a local journalist. Reports said the counsel of accused Farhan Ali Sahito, who was arrested in the murder case of a Naoushahro Feroze journalist Aziz Memon, had filed a bail application in the SHC Sukkur Bench. The court, however, dismissed the bail application and ordered the trial court of Naushahro Feroze to decide the case within four months. It is pertinent to mention that Aziz Memon’s body was recovered from a canal in Naushahro Feroze on February 16, 2020, with a wire tied around his neck.

Memon got threats of dire consequences from a PPP local leader over his story about the failure of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s last year’s train march in Sindh, in which he interviewed the participants of the march, saying that they were brought to the rally after being paid. The participants, mostly, daily wagers or labourers, told the reporter that they were promised to be paid Rs1,000 each by the PPP, but they were not paid as per the promise.