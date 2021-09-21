Four Sukkur fire victims die in Karachi hospital

SUKKUR: As many as four victims of Hyderabad fire incident died of their wounds in Karachi on Monday after four days.Reports said on Friday, a fire broke out due to the leakage in gas in an air conditioner in Makki Shah Colony of Katcha Qilla in Hyderabad, which engulfed the house of an employee of health department Jamil Abbasi. The fire fighters and volunteers reached to rescue the victims and shifted them, including Jamil Ahmed Ali Abbasi, his mother Shaher Bano, his wife Shaheen and his 15-year-old daughter Aqsa to LUMS hospital and later referred them to the Burns Hospital Karachi. Reports said the victims on Monday succumbed to their wounds. The bodies were shifted from Karachi for Makki Shah in Hyderabad.
