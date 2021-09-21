KP Panahgahs to have separate unit for transgender persons

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Neelam Khan Toru, chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, said on Monday that the government was providing comfortable accommodation and meals to the homeless, who had been earlier living under the open sky in both hot and cold weather.

She said this in a meeting with Advocate General KP Shamail Butt in his office. Neelam Toru believed the establishment of the Panahgah Welfare Board was a historical step of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the move had won the hearts of the poor. She said that people from other cities, who could not afford to stay in hotels or hostels, could also benefit from the programme.

Neelam Toru expressed her intention to set up a separate unit for transgender persons in the shelters. A detailed discussion on Panahgah Rules was held with the advocate general on the occasion, in which the members put forward suggestions for amendment.