Zardari seeks one day exemption from IHC

September 21, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing in his pre-arrest bail case fixed for today (Tuesday). The petitioner said that he was unable to appear in-person before the court due to illness. The medical reports of Ziauddin Hospital were also attached with the application.

