COVID-19 claims 3 lives from Pindi, 173 new cases

Rawalpindi : In the last 24 hours, another three patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness taking death toll from the district to 1,157 while no death was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 902 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that a total of 173 new patients have been reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally to 139,253 while death of another three patients has taken death toll from the region to 2,059.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 128 new patients have been reported from ICT and 45 from Rawalpindi district. Confirmation of 45 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 35,011 of which 32,822 patients have recovered.

On Monday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,032 of which 71 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 961 were in home isolation.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 104,242 of which 100511 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 2,829 on Monday after recovery of 231 patients in the last 24 hours.