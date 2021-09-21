Talib suggests hiring foreign coach

KARACHI: Former international athlete Mohammad Talib has suggested that instead of sending javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem abroad the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) should bring in a foreign coach, saying it would be of immense value for the country.

“If you send Arshad to Europe or any other country it will only help him. But if you bring in a good foreign javelin coach here it will also benefit the rest of the throwers and even Pakistani coaches will also learn from him which will help the country a lot in future building of the athletes,” Talib told ‘The News’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AFP has contacted South Africa, England and Finland in order to find an opportunity for Arshad’s training.

Arshad, who finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to be sent abroad for training ahead of some major events to be held next year.

Talib also said that it would be tricky for AFP to handle Arshad after he got so much popularity and wealth following his fine performance in Tokyo. “Yes, it’s important how to keep him motivated and bring him down to that level mentally where he could resume his training with the same spirit in which he was before his participation in the Tokyo Olympics,” Talib pointed out.

“Many complications come when you get wealth and popularity with your performance. It mostly changes the minds of the athletes and then the authorities have to deal them more tactfully to get the best out of them,” Talib said.

The fifth-place finish in Tokyo has completely changed Arshad’s life. He has now, according to sources, purchased a new house in his hometown in Mian Channu and has also purchased a zero metre car.