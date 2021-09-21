JI demands date of completion, operationalisation of Green Line project

Responding to the Sindh governor's statement regarding the Green Line project's completion, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday demanded of the federal government to issue a final date for the completion and operationalisation of the project.
He said that only half of the busses had been transported to Karachi and the track of the project was yet to be completed. “Several compartments of the already constructed structure needed repair work. In such a scenario, the governor and several federal ministers are claiming that the project will be commissioned in the next month,” JI leader said. He said the same project in Lahore was completed in 11 months, and the mass transit project in Multan was completed in 17 months, but the project in Karachi had been pending for the past five years. He also raised questions on the political will of the ruling regime, both in the Center and in the province, over the issue of Karachi.
