Cop deployed on anti-polio team’s security shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: A policeman deployed for the security of the anti-polio team was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kohat on Sunday.

According to local media, unidentified individuals opened fire on an anti-polio team in Dhal Behzadi area of Kohat and fled. Police personnel and rescue volunteers rushed to the location as soon as the incident was reported.

The body of the deceased cop was shifted to a nearby hospital and handed over to the next of kin. Police launched a search operation to nab the accused after gathering evidence. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan offered condolences over the death of the policeman and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family. The police were directed by the chief minister to take the necessary steps for the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.