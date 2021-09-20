Corona kills 71 more: Unvaccinated people in Sindh to be arrested

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued fresh directives for expediting COVID vaccination in the country.

According to a notification issued by the home department in light of fresh directives, travelers on the motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20. It further said buses and other equipment of transport companies would be seized over presence of unvaccinated staff, reports INP.

Hotels and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staff including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travelers would not be able to avail themselves of train service from now onwards.

Meanwhile, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday was 63,909 with 2,580 more people testing positive and 3,164 people recovering during the 24 hours.

Seventy-one corona patients have died during the 24 hours out of which 61 were under treatment in different hospitals and 10 died in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the NCOC.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of 71 patients who died during the 24 hours, 24 were under on the ventilator. There were 4,964 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities countrywide.

The national positivity ratio recorded during the 24 hours was 4.7 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 61 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent, Lahore 55 percent and Multan 72 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major cities of Bannu 57 percent, Swabi 68 percent, Sargodha 60 percent, and Bahawalpur 55 percent. Around 533 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 55,027 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,390 in Sindh, 20,313 in Punjab, 11,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,289 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,744 in Balochistan, 410 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 797 in AJK.

Around 1,132,726 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,223,841 cases have been detected that also includes the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,732, Balochistan 32,757, GB 10,240, ICT 104,114, KP 171,072, Punjab 421,800 and Sindh 450,126. About 27,206 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,258 people perished in Sindh, 12,396 in Punjab, 5,395 in KP, 902 in ICT, 344 in Balochistan, 182 in GB, and 729 in AJK. A total of 18,852,460 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.