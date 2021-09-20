Black bear to stay in sanctuary

Islamabad : Additional Sessions Judge, Gujranwala, Muhammad Waris Javed has dismissed the review petition filed by the previous owner of black bear Baloo, which means this black bear will stay at the rehabilitation centre established in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the court maintained that the Black bear was a protected animal and the law was very much clear that without any license or permit, the wild animal could not be kept or hunted.

“It is a settled thing that things should be done as per prescribed rules and regulations and if anything is done against the rule or regulation then that would be against the spirit of the law. There is no legality or irregularity in the impugned order passed by the learned trial court. Thus keeping in view the overall situation, the revision petition is dismissed,” the court said in its decision.

The Gujranwala police recovered a black bear from the possession of the petitioner. Then this bear was handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) that placed it with another baby black bear Babloo at the rehabilitation centre set up on a temporary basis in the national park.

The IWMB chairperson stated that the previous owner of Baloo actually went to court in Gujranwala to try to get possession of this black bear.

“Thanks to the efforts of Gujranwala Wildlife Department he lost the case. The petition has been dismissed in favor of the state. No one can keep protected species in illegal custody,” she said.

She said “Asim Bashir Cheema of Gujranwala Wildlife Department fought the good fight. One must appreciate District Judge Waris Javed as well for upholding the right decision. Too many bears are being sold into baiting and dancing in the Punjab. It is cruel and has to end.”