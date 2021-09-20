Two minor sisters kidnapped over enmity rescued

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Sunday claimed to have rescued two minor sisters who had been kidnapped due to the abductors’ personal enmity with the victims’ family.

Police said that a case had been registered at the Steel Town police station a few days ago on the complaint of a woman who had claimed that her daughters — one 13 years old and the other 11 years old — had been kidnapped.

The complainant had also nominated some suspects in the FIR, following which the Steel Town police transferred the investigation of the case to the AVCC police. During the course of their investigation, the AVCC police conducted a raid in the Steel Town area and arrested three brothers — namely Niaz Ali, Ali Murshid and Ali Haider — and their accomplice named Kamran. The raid also resulted in the rescue of both the girls. Police said that the kidnapping had apparently been carried out due to the abductors’ personal enmity with the victims’ family.