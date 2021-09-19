 
Sunday September 19, 2021
PHC moved to seek disqualification of senator

National

Bureau report
September 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to seek disqualification of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada. The writ petition was filed by Abbas Khan through his counsel Shahbaz Khan Advocate.

