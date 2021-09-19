PHC moved to seek disqualification of senator

PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to seek disqualification of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada. The writ petition was filed by Abbas Khan through his counsel Shahbaz Khan Advocate.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid praised Standard Chartered Bank and Sightsavers for providing...
TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked the party...
SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrific incident of sexual assault, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified robbers in...
NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the district administration of...
ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, said the government would adopt a...