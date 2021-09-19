People fed up with inflation, will have to get rid of govt, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said people are fed up with ever-increasing inflation in the country, but they will have to send packing to the PTI government to get rid of the price-hike.

In a statement, he said on Saturday that the imposition of income tax of up to 35 per cent on the electricity bills through a presidential ordinance was intolerable.

“Let the nation know that if they want to get rid of inflation, they will have to send the PTI government home,” he said.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan had made inflation the biggest problem for the people of Pakistan.

“If people across the country do not protest against inflation, Imran Khan's attacks on people will not stop,” he added.

He said income tax of 5pc on Rs10,000 and 10pc on Rs20,000 bills, 20pc on bills up to Rs30,000 and Rs40,000 would bring a new storm of inflation.

Bilawal said the increase in production cost of factories due to high power cost would further affect the budget of a common man.

“If taxes are to be levied, then Imran Khan should levy them on his rich friends who have been given tax exemption of billions of rupees,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also condemned 2-year-long imprisonment of Khurshid Ahmad Shah in NAB cases at the hands of “the puppet regime”, adding that implicating a senior lawmaker as well as his family members in fictitious cases was another sheer example of the worst political victimisation of the selected rulers.

On completion of two years of party's MNA Khurshid Shah's NAB captivity, the PPP chairman said NAB cases against Shah and his imprisonment without conviction was a worst kind of mockery of the law.