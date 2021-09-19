Shehbaz has ‘lost his balance’: Shibli

GUJRAT: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif “has lost his [mental] balance”.
Reacting to the opposition leader’s speech in Sialkot on Saturday, he said Shehbaz Sharif “wears a watch worth Rs1.5 crore and then talks about inflation”.
Shibli Faraz said he [Shehbaz] “should come here in the heat and talk about the poor. He should tell how the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif increased during the N-League era”.
The minister asked Shehbaz: "How can you talk about inflation when you are residing in a palace? Experience the heat that a poor man does."
