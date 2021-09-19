Argentina plans to buy Rs111.6 bn JF-17 Thunder fighter jets

ISLAMABAD: Argentina plans to purchase 12 JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.
The news was revealed by Pakistan Strategic Forum on Twitter, stating that the South American country has officially included $664 million (Rs111.6 billion) in funding for the purchase of fighter jets in a draft budget for 2022 presented to its Parliament.
The Argentine Air Force has selected Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder, rejected offers from Russia, USA and India.
“The 12 JF-17s will include 10 single seater Block IIIs and 2 dual seat Block IIIs,” the forum said in a tweet.
“The PAC JF-17A Block III is a supersonic, multirole 4+ generation fighter aircraft able to perform combat air patrol, air interdiction, beyond visual range integrated battle, long range maritime strikes, standoff range precision ground strikes, anti-radiation SEAD/DEAD missions and electronic warfare,” it added.
The two nations have had friendly ties for a while as Argentina has been supported the resolution put forward by Pakistan on the right to self-determination which is debated annually at the General Assembly of the United Nations.
