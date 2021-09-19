BISE Malakand announces results for HSSC, SSC exams

TIMERGARA: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand on Saturday announced annual results for higher secondary school certificate and secondary school certificate examinations, 2021.

Areesha Ahmed of the Malakand Public School and College Dargai obtained 1096 marks and clinched first position in the board’s SSC examination. The overall second position was shared by 10 students, ie Areeba Shams, Alhaj ud Din, Saad Haidar, Sara Zaman, Roohullah, Syed Khalilullah, Parial Ali, Tayyaba Ikram Qazi, Behrooz Khan and Muhammad Idrees, all getting 1094 marks. The third position was shared by 5 students including Sohaib Muhammad of Government High School Shamshi Khan Talash, Imadud Din, Sana Bibi, Yumna Zahid and Javeria Talib, with 1092 marks each.

The board announced Rs50,000 for the family of Maryam, a student from Maidan Lower Dir who drowned in floodwater during the examination.

A total of 48383 students appeared in the matriculation examination, out of which 47340 were declared successful and the result remained 97.84%.

A total of 7206 students participated in SSC humanities group, of whom 6848 students were declared successful with 95.03% result.

In intermediate part-II, four students Muhammad Ismail, Wasim Hussain, Maaz Ahmad and Muhammad Nawaz obtained 1076 marks each and stood first in the board.

Similarly, two students Sawera Gul and Hira Amin of Hira School and College Dargai got 1074 marks and shared the second position.

The 3rd position was shared by seven students including Zari Ashiq, Bilal Ahmad, Faryal Tasneem, Saeedullah, Saba Gul, Riaz ul Haq and Shah Faisal, getting 1072 marks.

Out of 35517 candidates in the intermediate, Part-II examination, 37731 candidates were declared successful while the result remained 89.34%. Out of 17320 candidates in intermediate Part-II, Pre-Medical Group, 15267 candidates were declared successful and the result was 18.15%.

In Intermediate Part-II Arts Group, 14302 candidates participated, in which 13565 candidates were successful and the result remained 94.85%.

The results were announced during a function held at a local wedding hall wherein provincial minister for public health Shakeel Ahmad was chief guest. The chief guest, Chairman Board Prof Dr Zameen Gul and Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Saeed Sani addressed the function. Position-holders, their parents, schools’ heads and teachers attended the ceremony.

The toppers were awarded Rs50,000, second position holders Rs45,000 and third position holders were given Rs40,000 each.